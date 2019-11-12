Man, 72, accused of raping woman in Shinjuku department store toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman at a department store in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 11).

On a day in September, Takao Ito is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a multi-functional toilet in the store.

Ito, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “It was consensual,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Ito and the victim were not acquainted. Prior to the incident, the suspect followed the woman around the store. “I am a doctor,” he falsely told her.

The woman tried to leave, but Ito cornered her in the toilet, police said.

Ito became a person of interest in the case after a DNA analysis of evidence found at the scene proved to be a match for the suspect.