Man, 70, suspected women’s underwear thefts in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 70-year-old man who is suspected in women’s underwear thefts in Adachi Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 20).

On July 16, Sadao Nishikata allegedly swiped a pair of women’s underwear hanging out to dry on the balcony of the residence of a woman, aged in her 20s, in the Oyata area.

A male acquaintance apprehended Nishikata at the scene. The suspect was in possession of the underwear, police said.

“I wanted women’s underwear that is hanging out to dry,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police suspect that Nishikata was behind 14 similar cases in the area, including the theft of another pair of the same woman’s underwear on July 5.