Man, 69, sent to prosecutors for flying drone at Imperial Palace

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent a 69-year-old man to prosecutors for allegedly flying a drone at the Imperial Palace last month, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 21).

According to police, the man, a contract employee, allegedly flew the drone at the crowded Kitanomaru Park, located at the outer garden of the palace, without permission on the night of July 20.

The man, who has been accused of violating the Aviation Law, admits to the allegations. “I knew it was a prohibited place, but I want to try out [the drone] near the Imperial Palace,” the man was quoted.

The man bought the drone just before the flight, police said.

Under the Aviation Law, it is prohibited to play a drone at a number of locations in the center of the capital, including the Imperial Palace, the National Diet building and the Prime Minister’s Official Residence.

Police previously launched investigations after drones were spotted near the Imperial Palace in May. Drones were also reported flying above a crowded area near JR Shibuya Station in Shibuya Ward in May and July.