Man, 69, accused in woman’s fatal overdose indicted for manslaughter

TOKYO (TR) – A 69-year-old man in custody over a woman’s fatal overdose of stimulant drugs at his residence in Shibuya Ward last year has been indicted for manslaughter, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 27).

On July 22, Nobuaki Ishihara, a real estate executive, allegedly provided Yuri Igarashi, 28, with a large quantity of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in the Shinsencho area of Shibuya Ward.

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Igashi had been provided a dose of stimulant drugs that was 100 times the amount considered lethal.

Police believe that the suspect mixed the drugs into an alcoholic drink consumed by Igarashi. However, the results of the investigation indicated that Ishihara did not intend to kill Igarashi.

Ishihara was indicted on suspicion of manslaughter by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. Prosecutors did not divulge if Ishihara admits to the allegations. However, upon his arrest on suspicion of murder earlier this month, he told police, “It is not a factual.”

Prior to his arrest, Ishihara said during voluntary questioning that he became acquainted with the victim, who lived in Itabashi Ward, through a club that requires a membership in 2016.

Police also found that Igarashi sent a message on the day of the incident via the smartphone application Line to an acquaintance in which she said she “had refused to take drugs as advised by a man but carelessly consumed [Japanese] sake mixed with [drugs].”

The following morning, Ishihara found Igarashi “not moving.” After he summoned emergency services to the residence, Igarashi was confirmed dead.

Igarashi was married and living in Itabashi Ward. The morning after the incident, police contacted her husband, saying “a corpse has been found.”