 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 67, accused of molesting clerk at Haneda duty-free store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female clerk at a duty-free store at Haneda Airport earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 8).

On August 11, Hiroshi Otsuki, a corporate officer, allegedly touched the chest of the woman inside the brand-name goods store while inquiring about a handbag.

“If you cannot provide a discount, I’ll need something on the house,” the suspect reportedly said while carrying out the act.

Hiroshi Otsuki (Twitter)

Otsuki, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, admit to the allegations. “I did it as a joke,” the suspect said. “The clerk was a pretty woman, so I thought I would touch her chest.”

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »