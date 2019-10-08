Man, 67, accused of molesting clerk at Haneda duty-free store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female clerk at a duty-free store at Haneda Airport earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 8).

On August 11, Hiroshi Otsuki, a corporate officer, allegedly touched the chest of the woman inside the brand-name goods store while inquiring about a handbag.

“If you cannot provide a discount, I’ll need something on the house,” the suspect reportedly said while carrying out the act.

Otsuki, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, admit to the allegations. “I did it as a joke,” the suspect said. “The clerk was a pretty woman, so I thought I would touch her chest.”