Man, 65, suspected in Ota Ward burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – A 65-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment in Ota Ward by prying open the front door and stealing cash, a watch and other items, Nippon News Network (Sep. 19).

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Seiichi Shirota is suspected of breaking into an apartment last month and stealing a wallet containing 280,000 yen in cash, as well as 26 other items, including a watch and a bag, worth a total of 1.23 million yen.

It is believed that Shirota took advantage of a time when the residents were out and pried open the front door with something like a crowbar to break into the residence.

When questioned, Shirota denied the charges, but similar burglaries have been confirmed in the area. Police are investigating whether these can be linked to the suspect.