Man, 62, who received suspended term for stalking arrested again for same crime

SAITAMA (TR) – A man who earlier this month received a suspended prison term for stalking a woman in Konosu City has been arrested again for pursuing the same woman, police said, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 25).

On Saturday, police accused Yukio Waida, a temporary worker, of violating the Stalker Control Law. Two days before, he allegedly arrived near the residence of the parents of the woman, aged in her 30s.

“I still have romantic feelings for the woman,” Waida was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

On April 10, a court handed Waida a 30-month prison term, suspended for four years, for stalking the same woman. In the case, the suspect assaulted the victim, causing injuries that required one month to heal.

While Waida was incarcerated, police found a notebook kept by him that included a plot for the murder of the woman and her family.

Due to the discovery, officers were on patrol at the residence of her parents upon the arrival of Waida.