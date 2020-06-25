 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 60, accused in fatal assault of acquaintance in Hachioji

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 25, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male acquaintance in Hachioji City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

On February 28, Tadashi Kikuchi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat Teruo Takahashi, 76, at the victim’s apartment in the Naraharamachi area.

Takahashi was later confirmed dead. An examination of his body showed several external wounds.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a collapsed lung caused by external trauma, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter, Kikuchi denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Tadashi Kikuchi (Twitter)

According to police, Kikuchi also lives in Hachioji. He and Takahashi did scaffolding work together.

At around noon on the day of the incident, Kikuchi visited Takahashi at the residence. After drinking together for about three hours, they got into a dispute.

After the incident, Kikuchi went home by bicycle. When he returned to the residence the next day morning, he found Takahashi and alerted police.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »