Man, 60, accused in fatal assault of acquaintance in Hachioji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male acquaintance in Hachioji City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

On February 28, Tadashi Kikuchi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat Teruo Takahashi, 76, at the victim’s apartment in the Naraharamachi area.

Takahashi was later confirmed dead. An examination of his body showed several external wounds.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a collapsed lung caused by external trauma, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter, Kikuchi denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Kikuchi also lives in Hachioji. He and Takahashi did scaffolding work together.

At around noon on the day of the incident, Kikuchi visited Takahashi at the residence. After drinking together for about three hours, they got into a dispute.

After the incident, Kikuchi went home by bicycle. When he returned to the residence the next day morning, he found Takahashi and alerted police.