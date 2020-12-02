 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 54, collected pension of dead mother for 17 years

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 2, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who is suspected of collecting the pension of his dead mother for nearly two decades, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 2).

Over a three-year period ending in 2018, Shinichi Ogawa, a part-time employee living in Koto Ward, allegedly collected a total of 2.8 million yen in pension payments intended for his mother.

“I used the money for living expenses, such as for food and utilities,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shinichi Ogawa (Twitter)

Ogawa’s mother died in 2003. Her death was reported to government authorities.

However, Ogawa filed documents with a the Japan Pension Service whereby he falsely claimed that she was still alive.

Police suspect that Ogawa fraudulently collected a total of 18 million yen in pension payments.

