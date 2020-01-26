Man, 54, arrested after corpse of mother found in kitchen of residence

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police arrested a 54-year-old man after the corpse of his mother was found at their residence in Kamo City last week, reports NHK (Jan. 24).

On January 22, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Tohei Sato, of no known occupation, and found the body of a his mother, 87-year-old See, in the first-floor kitchen of the residence, located in the Kotobukicho area.

Sato, who was accused of abandoning a corpse two days later, admits to the allegations, the Kamo Police Station.

According to police, the results of an autopsy indicated that See died up to two weeks before the discovery. The cause of death is not known. Her body showed no signs of external wounds.

Sato shared the residence with his mother. On the day of the discovery, a neighbor contacted the government of Kamo City after finding “an accumulation of newspapers” at the residence. The city then alerted police.

Upon the arrival of police at the residence, the whereabouts of Sato were not known. However, he was located in Niigata City on the night of January 23. He was arrested early the following morning.