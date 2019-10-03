Man, 54, admits dumping corpse of mother in bushes in Tsukuba

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly dumping the corpse of his mother in Tsukuba City, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 3).

According to police, the corpse of Hatsue Koizumi, 85, was found in a clump of bushes along a municipal highway in Tsukuba City on September 21.

“My mother died while we were out driving,” Koizumi’s son, Yasuji, was quoted by police. “So I left her near Mount Tsukuba.”

Hastue, who was not wearing shoes, had suffered at least a bone fracture to the throat area following her death, police said previously.

Hatsue lived in the Funaba area of the village of Tokai, located about 80 kilometers from the discovery of her body.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Hatsue.