Man, 53, suspected in 3 Yokosuka convenience store robberies

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-man who is suspected in the robbery of three convenience stores in Yokosuka City, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 5).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Tadayuki Kinoshita, a company employee, allegedly entered an outlet of FamilyMart and slashed a female clerk, 19, in the face with a knife.

The suspect then fled the scene with 110,000 yen in cash from a register.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury, Kinoshita, who lives near the store, denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” he told police.

Kinoshita is believed to have been behind the robberies of two other convenience stores that same night in which the total amount taken was 200,000 yen.