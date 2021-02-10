Man, 50, suspected of swindling dozen women in papakatsu scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman who is suspected of swindling more than 10 women in a dating scam, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 10).

Between March 11 and April 9, 2019, Toshiyuki Kamikura, of no known occupation, allegedly swindled a woman in her 30s living in Taito Ward out of a total of 1.3 million yen.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Kamikura denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect told the Oji Police Station.

According to police, Kamikura met the victim on Twitter. “I have papakatsu part-time work available,” he wrote in referring to paid-for dating.

To prevent her from cancelling the arrangement, Kamikura required that she pay half of the fee as a deposit. She made around 10 such deposits to him. He subsequently failed to introduce the woman to any dating partners.

Kamikura used the same tactic to swindle about one dozen women out of more than 10 million yen.