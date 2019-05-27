Man, 48, accused of fatally stabbing of male acquaintance in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 48-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Nagoya over the weekend, reports NHK (May 26).

At around 11:10 p.m. on May 25, Kiyoyuki Yamashiro, of no known occupation, allegedly used an elongated tool to repeatedly stab Junji Sakakibara, 46, in the chest on a road in the Sakae area of Naka Ward.

Sakakibara was later confirmed dead, according to the Naka Police Station.

Yamashiro, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I have held a grudge for many years,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I wanted to kill him.”

Police later revealed that Yamashiro planned the attack. “I purchased the weapon in advance,” Yamashiro told police, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 26). “I attacked him in an ambush.”

The incident took place in a business district about 500 meters from Sakae Station. At the time, there were many pedestrians on the street.

As the incident unfolded, passersby shot footage. After Sakakibara exited a bar, Yamashiro attacked him with what appears to be a tool used in tile work. “Stop, call the police,” the victim can be heard.

Images that have emerged — which are graphic — show a person believed to be Yamashiro standing above the victim while wielding the weapon in his gloved right hand with a pool of blood on the pavement below.