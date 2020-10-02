Man, 47, accused of raping woman in Fuchu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Fuchu City last month, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 2).

Early on September 14, Masayuki Seki, an employee at a delivery company, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she walked to a convenience store.

“You have a nice body,” he reportedly said. “Now be quiet.” He is then alleged to have taken her to another location more than 20 meters away, showed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Seki admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the woman. Seki surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Prior to the incident, the suspect is believed to have searched for a victim while riding a motorcycle in the area.