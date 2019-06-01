Man, 44, flashed school girls, filmed their reactions

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old for allegedly exposing himself to school girls in Suginami Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 1).

In April, Tomohiro Umehara, of no known occupation, allegedly revealed his lower body to a group of high school girls as they returned home on a street in the Izumi area.

According to police, the suspect attached a camera his shoulder bag in order to film the reactions of the girls when they saw him.

Umehara, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “I started doing this about three years ago, and have done it countless times,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The same type of crime has been captured on security camera footage taken place on several occasions since last July.

Police are now investigating the suspect over potential participation in the other cases.