 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 44, flashed school girls, filmed their reactions

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old for allegedly exposing himself to school girls in Suginami Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 1).

In April, Tomohiro Umehara, of no known occupation, allegedly revealed his lower body to a group of high school girls as they returned home on a street in the Izumi area.

According to police, the suspect attached a camera his shoulder bag in order to film the reactions of the girls when they saw him.

Tomohiro Umehara
Tomohiro Umehara (Twitter)

Umehara, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “I started doing this about three years ago, and have done it countless times,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The same type of crime has been captured on security camera footage taken place on several occasions since last July.

Police are now investigating the suspect over potential participation in the other cases.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »