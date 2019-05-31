 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 44, accused of hurling can of chuhai at second man’s face

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 31, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly throwing a full can of alcohol at a second man, causing an injury to his face, at a convenience store in Yamato City, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (May 30).

At around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspect, of no known occupation, allegedly struck a male company employee, 35, with an unopened 500-milliliter can of chuhai — a cocktail containing the distilled spirit shochu — in the face in the parking lot of the store.

The victim suffered a minor cut to his face, according to the Yamato Police Station

The suspect, who has been accused of inflicting injury, partially denies the allegations. “I did not intend to throw [the can] in his direction,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect and victim are not acquainted. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »