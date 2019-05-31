Man, 44, accused of hurling can of chuhai at second man’s face

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly throwing a full can of alcohol at a second man, causing an injury to his face, at a convenience store in Yamato City, reports the Sankei Shimnbun (May 30).

At around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspect, of no known occupation, allegedly struck a male company employee, 35, with an unopened 500-milliliter can of chuhai — a cocktail containing the distilled spirit shochu — in the face in the parking lot of the store.

The victim suffered a minor cut to his face, according to the Yamato Police Station

The suspect, who has been accused of inflicting injury, partially denies the allegations. “I did not intend to throw [the can] in his direction,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect and victim are not acquainted. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.