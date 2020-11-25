Man, 43, suspected of repeated sexual abuse of disabled boy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing a disabled high school boy on multiple occasions, reports TBS News (Nov. 25).

On October 5, Kazuo Yata, an employee in the cleaning industry, lured the boy as a he commuted home to a public toilet in a park in Suginami Ward.

“Come over here,” the suspect reportedly said before allegedly fondling his lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Yata admitted to the allegations. “Since I’ve always liked high school children, I’ve done obscene things,” the suspect was quoted.

Yata surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police believe the suspect has sexually abused the same boy on about 10 occasions.