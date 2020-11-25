 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 43, suspected of repeated sexual abuse of disabled boy

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 25, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing a disabled high school boy on multiple occasions, reports TBS News (Nov. 25).

On October 5, Kazuo Yata, an employee in the cleaning industry, lured the boy as a he commuted home to a public toilet in a park in Suginami Ward.

“Come over here,” the suspect reportedly said before allegedly fondling his lower body.

Kazuo Yata (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Yata admitted to the allegations. “Since I’ve always liked high school children, I’ve done obscene things,” the suspect was quoted.

Yata surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police believe the suspect has sexually abused the same boy on about 10 occasions.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »