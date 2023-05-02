Man, 43, does ‘not recall’ fatal stabbing of girlfriend’s father

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of the father of his girlfriend in Chita City, reports Tokai TV (April 24).

According to the Chita Police Station, Kandai Soma, of no known occupation, denies allegations of murder.

Late on April 21, Soma allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of Toshiichi Nishioka, 80, at the victim’s residence in the Nagaura area. Nishioka was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

An examination of Nishioka’s body showed four stab wounds, one of which penetrated to his internal organs. A blood-soaked knife was found at the scene.

Fled the scene

Soma lives in Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture. On the day of the incident, he and the victim’s daughter, aged in her 40s, were visiting Nishioka, who lived alone.

Just before the incident, the victim’s daughter was in the bath, during which time she heard Soma and Nishioka getting into a dispute in the living room.

Afterward, Soma fled the scene in his girlfriend’s vehicle. On April 22, police arrested him at his residence in Odawara.

He was sent to prosecutors on the morning of April 24. “I do not recall getting into a quarrel or the [alleged] crime,” the suspect was quoted.