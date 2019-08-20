Man, 43, accused of sexually assaulting wife’s daughter at hotel

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged sexual assault of his wife’s daughter from a previous marriage earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 19).

In June, the suspect, who was not named, is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl, a middle school student, at a hotel in the prefecture.

The suspect, who has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by a guardian, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the incident emerged after the girl wrote about it in a notebook at school in July. “My father got violent with me,” she wrote.

The arrest is the second in the case. On July 7, police first arrested the suspect over another sex-related crime involving the girl. He was prosecuted for that crime on August 9.