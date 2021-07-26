Man, 43, accused of raping girl outdoors in Obihiro

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged rape of a teenage bar employee in Obihiro City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 25).

At around 12:45 a.m., Masamichi Nakajima, a company employee, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, aged in her teens, outdoors near JR Obihiro Station.

The girl suffered unspecified injuries that will require one week to heal, the Obihiro Police Station said.

Police later accused Nakajima of coerced intercourse. It was not revealed whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

The incident took place after Nakajima’s first visit to the bar employing the girl. Just before, the suspect exited the premises but later requested by telephone that she meet him.