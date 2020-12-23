Man, 43, accused of fatally assaulting acquaintance while drinking

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male acquaintance while they drank together in Ota Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 23).

On December 19 and early the following morning, Yasutoshi Nai, of no known occupation, allegedly struck the face and upper body of Hiromi Uchidate, 64, in the living room of the suspect’s residence.

Uchidate was later confirmed dead due to respiratory failure caused by multiple rib fractures and lung contusions.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Nai denied the allegations. “It’s true that I assaulted him, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Nai and Uchidate became acquainted about 10 years ago. They regularly drank together at a nearby park.

Prior to the incident, they had been drinking together at Nai’s residence. Afterward, Nai visited a nearby police box. “My acquaintance is not moving,” he reportedly said. He then falsely said that Uchidate had gotten into a fight with some youths at the park.

“I got angry after he scattered cigarette ashes from a plastic bottle on the floor,” Nai said. “So I stomped on his upper body and head.”