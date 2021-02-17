Man, 42, nabbed in ‘mistress contract’ scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over for allegedly scamming a woman with a so-called “mistress contract,” reports TV Asahi (Feb. 17).

Last October, Nobuyuki Fujiwara, of no known occupation, allegedly swindled the woman, aged in her 30s, out of 1 million yen in cash.

Beforehand, Fujiwara, who posed as the manager of a hostess club, said 1 million yen was the necessary deposit for her to become his mistress at a rate of 5 million yen per month.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Fujiwara admitted to the allegations, police said.

In order to build trust with the victim, Fujiwara met her at high-end hotels on several occasions and provided spa treatments.