Man, 42, accused of molesting acquaintance’s daughter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the alleged molestation of the daughter of a male acquaintance, reports TBS News (June 25).

Last month, Hirokazu Tanaka, a part-time employee, allegedly grabbed at the chest of the girl, a high school student, at her residence in Komae City.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to allegations of indecent assault.

Tanaka, who lives in Itabashi Ward, has been regularly visiting the residence of his acquaintance for the past 12 years, police said.

Police believe that the suspect regularly abused the girl over that period.