Man, 41, nabbed in Tokyo over fatal stabbing in Shizuoka

TOKYO (TR) – Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man in the capital over the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture the day before, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 9).

At around 12:35 p.m., police apprehended Ryo Kamiyama, an executive at a company based in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, while he was walking near JR Shimbashi Station. He was subsequently accused in the murder of Kyota Nakata, the president of a restaurant chain.

According to police, Kamiyama visited the residence of Nakata in Hamakita Ward, Hamamatsu at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After the pair met each other outside, Kamiyama is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Nakata with a knife.

After the stabbing, Nakata went inside the residence. His wife then tipped off emergency services. Howevre, he was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The victim suffered a wound to the neck that extended to the trachea. The cause of death was loss off blodd and respiratory failure, the Hamakita Police Station said.

A blood-stained knife was retrieved from outside the residence. Kamiyama was seen fleeing the scene inside a vehicle.

Police are now investigating whether Kamiyama and Nakata experienced money-related problems.