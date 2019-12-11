Man, 40, suspected of blackmailing 100 women after nude filming sessions

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 40-year-old man who is suspected of blackmailing more than 100 women after he took nude films of them, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 10).

Police first arrested Haruki Nakamura, a company employee living in Katsushika Ward, in November. He was accused of obtaining a prepaid card valued at 200,000 yen from a woman, aged in her 20s, after he threatened to “make public” nude films shot of her inside a hotel in October, 2017.

He got to know the woman through a deai-kei matchmaking site, police said previously.

Upon that first arrest, Nakamura declined to comment, saying that he wished to “consult with a lawyer.”

On Monday, police announced the second arrest of Nakamura over the alleged blackmail of two other women using the same technique.

Following Nakamura’s first arrest, police used records from his smartphone, specifically his Line account, to learn that he likely carried out the same crime with more than 10 women. Since then, police have discovered that the number of female victims is more than 100.