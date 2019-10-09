Man, 40, accused of molesting woman in Itabashi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Itabashi Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 9).

In August, Jun Tsuchiya tailed the woman, aged in her 20s, as she returned home. He then allegedly embraced her while fondling her breasts.

“Since she was my type, I embraced her and fondled her chest,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether Tsuchiya was behind other incidents.