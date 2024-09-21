Osaka man, 39, accused of strangling woman ‘just wanted to have sex’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male office worker over the alleged attempted murder and robbery of a female university student in her 20s who lives in an apartment in Osaka Prefecture and stealing her keys and smartphone.

At around 11:20 p.m. on September 3, Takehisa Omae, 39, came up from behind the victim, 20, as she entered her apartment in Higashisumiyoshi Ward and put a bag over her head.

He then allegedly strangled her, causing minor injuries. He is also alleged to have stolen her keys and smartphone, according to NHK (Sep. 21).

Upon his arrest, Omae, who lives in Osaka City’s Hirano Ward, partially denied the allegations. He said, “I had no intention of killing her. I just wanted to have sex with her.”

Police are investigating the attack as being for lewd purposes. The victim had never met the suspect.

The suspect also said, “I saw her at her part-time job and fell in love with her. I followed her and found out where she lived.”

Omae emerged as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage taken in the area.