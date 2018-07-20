Man, 38, stabs teen girl in Kyoto over ‘noise’

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the stabbing of a teenage girl in Kyotanabe City on Thursday, a crime he admits to committing due to “noise” made by the victim, reports TBS News (July 19).

At around 8:40 a.m., Yuichi Matsumoto used a knife to repeatedly stab the girl, 19, in the back in a corridor of an apartment building, located in the Miyamaki area. The victim, a resident of the building, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers arriving at the scene began questioning Matsumoto, who also lives in the building, before arresting him on suspicion of attempted murder. “Since daily noise was such that I could not sleep, I thought I would kill her,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

After the incident, the girl fled to a nearby street. A female neighbor then alerted emergency services.