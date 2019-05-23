Man, 38, accused of robbing, molesting woman in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly robbing and molesting a woman in Shinjuku Ward two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (May 23).

In March, 2017, Ryoji Morimoto, of no known occupation, choked the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road in Kitashinjuku. He then allegedly snatched her handbag containing about 40,000 yen and fondled her lower body.

Morimoto has denied molesting the woman, police said.

Morimoto received a prison sentence for another robbery incident that took place two months later.

This year, police again started to investigate Morimoto after similarities in the two crimes emerged.