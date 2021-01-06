Man, 38, accused of molesting school girl: ‘I was frustrated’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in Nerima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 6).

On the night of November 10, Tomonori Shibuya allegedly trespassed into the residence of the girl and grabbed her buttocks and face.

After the girl began to cry, he fled the scene, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Shibuya admitted to the allegations. “At that time, I was unemployed and couldn’t find a job. So I was frustrated,” the suspect said.

Shibuya lives in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture. At the time of the incident, the girl had just arrived home from an after school facility.

Just before, Shibuya followed her over a distance of several hundred meters. When she opened her front door with a key, he followed her inside.

“When I was wandering around, I could not suppress my desire to touch the girl’s buttocks,” the suspect also told police.