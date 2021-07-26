Man, 37, suspected of sexually abusing his ‘type’ of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (July 21).

At around 10:00 p.m. on June 22, Masahiro Hara allegedly fondled the chest of the girl on a road near his vehicle.

“She was my type,” the suspect told police. However, he only partially acknowledged the allegations.

According to police, the incident took place as the girl commuted home. Just before, Hara called out to her from inside the vehicle.

The incident took place after the suspect attempted to bring her into the vehicle. After she resisted his advances, she fled the scene.

The suspect also told police that he regularly did what is known as nampa — meaning to pick up girls — in the area. Police are now investigating whether he was behind other crimes.