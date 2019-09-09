Man, 37, not prosecuted over robbery that left woman seriously injured

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 37-year-old man over a bag-snatching incident that left a woman seriously injured in Shibuya Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 9).

On the night of August 4, Koji Shiokawa, a company employee, came up up from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, as she commuted home on a road in the Honmachi area and covered her mouth.

As Shiokawa grabbed her shoulder bag, he pulled her to the ground. However, he fled the scene empty-handed.

The woman suffered serious injuries, including a broken tooth, that are expected to require six months to heal, police said previously.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury two weeks after the incident, Shiokawa declined to comment on the allegations.

On Monday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shiokawa. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, Shiokawa followed the woman over a distance of 500 meters after she exited Hatagaya Station.

Police were investigating whether the suspect attempted to sexually assault the woman in the incident.