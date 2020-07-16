Man, 36, suspected in murder of wife, 51, apprehended in Chiba

TOKYO (TR) – A 36-year-old man suspected in fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Itabashi Ward on Wednesday has been apprehended in Chiba Prefecture, police said, reports TBS News (July 16).

Early on Thursday, police arrested Takayuki Nishi, of no known occupation, on suspicion of murder after locating him at an unspecified location in Chiba.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

According to police, Nishi stabbed his wife, 51-year-old Tomoko, at the residence in Itabashi on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Takashimadaira Police Station responding to a distress call from Tomoko found her collapsed and bleeding at the entrance.

Tomoko was later confirmed dead at a hospital. She had received several stab wounds over her body, one of which pierced her heart, police said.

Nishi fled the scene after the incident. Police then launched a manhunt.

Last August, the suspect consulted with police, claiming that he had been a victim of domestic violence. “We got into a fight, and Tomoko hit me in the head,” he reportedly said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.