Man, 36, accused of sexually assaulting two underage school girls seeking ‘sugar daddies’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old over the alleged sexual assault of two school girls inside a karaoke parlor in Shibuya Ward last year.

The two victims were seeking “sugar daddies” before they met the suspect, police said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sep. 26).

Between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on December 21, Ryuji Nishida, is alleged to have engaged in intercourse with a sixth-grade elementary school girl, then aged 12, and a first-year middle school girl, then 18, while knowing they were both under 16 years old, the age of consent in Japan.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse, Nishida, who lives in Itabashi Ward, denied the allegations. “I did these things, but I did not know the age of the other persons,” the suspect said.

“I’m in front of Shibuya Station”

Prior to the incident, one of the girls indicated in a post on social media that she was under 16 and seeking a “sugar daddy” by using the phrase papakatsu, meaning dating with compensation.

Nishida then sent messages such as “I’m in front of Shibuya Station” and “I want to meet you.” He also promised to pay 40,000 yen. The girl who made the post brought the second girl.

The incident came to light in June this year after the girls were taken into custody over a similar case that took place in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

The two were said to have been papakatsu to earn money to spend time at game centers.