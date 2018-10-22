 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 34, used ‘dropped key’ ruse in alleged rape of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 23, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused a 34-year-old man of luring a woman to a building in Arakawa Ward to rape her, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

In September, Masato Takada, a company employee, called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, saying, “I have dropped my key. Can you help me find it?”

After bringing her to a stairwell of a nearby building, he pulled out a knife and thrust it before her. He then sexually assaulted her and stole her smartphone, police said.

Masato Takada
Masato Takada (Twitter)

Takada admits to the allegations, police said.

Police believe the suspect stole the smartphone to prevent the victim from reporting the crime.

