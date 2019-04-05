Man, 34, suspected in 100 burglaries stole shampoo

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who is suspected in dozens of burglaries in Hiratsuka City and nearby, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 4).

Between the afternoon of January 22 and early the following morning, Koichi Nakano, of no known occupation, allegedly broke into the residence of a 20-year-old female university student and stole 115,000 yen in cash and a bag.

Police sent Nakano to prosecutors on Thursday. “Because I needed cash to cover living expenses, I decided to steal,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police suspect that Nakano was behind about 100 other burglaries that took place in Hiratsuka and nearby Hadano City beginning in February, 2015. In addition to cash, the suspect is believed to have stolen food and shampoo from bathrooms for his own consumption.

Hadano has been indicted on suspicion of trespassing and theft for two other cases, one that took place in February and another in March.