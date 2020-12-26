Man, 34, not prosecuted over hit-and-run in Toranomon

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 34-year-old man who allegedly caused a hit-and-run accident in Minato Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 25).

In August, Masao Mineta, of no known occupation, allegedly crashed the rented vehicle into another a second car waiting at an intersection in Toranomon.

Mineta, who was driving without a license, fled the scene. The 37-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said previously.

On December 15, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute Mineta for hit-and-run and reckless driving resulting in injury. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

However, Mineta was prosecuted over the alleged possession of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

In October, police announced that Mineta had been sent to prosecutors over the alleged use of stimulant drugs at an internet cafe in Kashiwa before the incident.

However, police have revealed that accusing Mineta of using stimulant drugs was a mistake and issued an apology for the error.