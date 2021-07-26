Man, 32, killed acquaintance in Shinkoiwa due to ‘money problems’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of an acquaintance in Katsushika Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 24).

At around 5:00 a.m. on July 23, Yusuke Sakai, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a knife to slash the throat of the acquaintance in the residence of the victim near JR Shinkoiwa Station.

That same morning, Sakai surrendered to police. “I killed a man due to money-related problems,” Sakai said.

Police arriving at the residence, located on the sixth floor of an apartment building, found the victim collapsed and bleeding inside. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Upon being accused of murder, Sakai said, “I was threatened with violence several times, and I couldn’t stand it any longer. So I killed him.”

The victim is believed to be in his 30s. Police are now working to confirm his identity.