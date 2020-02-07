Man, 32, flees Kawasaki hotel after setting fire to bed sheets

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly set fire to the bed sheets in a hotel room in Kawasaki City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb.

6).

At around 11:15 a.m., Yuki Katori, a company employee, allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the sheets on the bed inside his room of the business hotel, located in the Isago area of Kawasaki Ward.

According to the Kawasaki Police Station, Katori checked into the room the night before. After starting the fire, he dumped the burning linen into the shower and fled the scene.

When the fire alarm sounded, a staff member alerted emergency services. The fire burned a hole in the door of the shower.

At around 8:00 p.m., Katori visited a police box in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City. “I have no money, protect me,” he reportedly said.

During questioning, his involvement in the case in Kawasaki surfaced. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted arson, he admitted to the allegations, police said.