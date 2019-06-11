 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 32, accused of paying school boy for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly paying a male high school student for sex in Saitama Prefecture last year, reports TV Asahi (June 11).

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, Rikito Sato, a company employee, paid 3,000 yen in cash to the boy, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Saitama City’s Iwatsuki Ward.

“I knew he was a student, but I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Rikito Sato
Rikito Sato (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, the boy wrote in a message posted on a social-networking service that he sought a relationship based on enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

The suspect then responded to the message by sending the boy a direct message and invited him to the hotel, police said.

