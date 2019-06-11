Man, 32, accused of paying school boy for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly paying a male high school student for sex in Saitama Prefecture last year, reports TV Asahi (June 11).

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, Rikito Sato, a company employee, paid 3,000 yen in cash to the boy, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Saitama City’s Iwatsuki Ward.

“I knew he was a student, but I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the boy wrote in a message posted on a social-networking service that he sought a relationship based on enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

The suspect then responded to the message by sending the boy a direct message and invited him to the hotel, police said.