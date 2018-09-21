Man, 30, accused of molesting female university student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Katsushika Ward last month, report TBS News (Sept. 21).

On August 13, Tatsuya Shida called out to the woman, a university student aged in her 20s, as she returned home on a road in the Kameari area. He then allegedly pushed her down and fondled her chest.

After the woman screamed, Shida fled the scene. She suffered light injuries to her right hand and foot in the incident, police said.

During initial questioning, Shida denied the allegations, telling police that his “legs became entangled with hers only.” However, he later admitted to the charges, police said.

Shida surfaced as a person of interest in the case after he was seen in security camera footage following the woman over a distance of several hundred meters from JR Kameari Station.