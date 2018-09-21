 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 30, accused of molesting female university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 21, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Katsushika Ward last month, report TBS News (Sept. 21).

On August 13, Tatsuya Shida called out to the woman, a university student aged in her 20s, as she returned home on a road in the Kameari area. He then allegedly pushed her down and fondled her chest.

After the woman screamed, Shida fled the scene. She suffered light injuries to her right hand and foot in the incident, police said.

Tatsuya Shida
Tatsuya Shida (Twitter)

During initial questioning, Shida denied the allegations, telling police that his “legs became entangled with hers only.” However, he later admitted to the charges, police said.

Shida surfaced as a person of interest in the case after he was seen in security camera footage following the woman over a distance of several hundred meters from JR Kameari Station.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »