Man, 29, accused of molesting school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Yokohama earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 17).

In July, Daiki Yajima, a resident of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, allegedly grabbed the girl from behind as she commuted to school on a road in Yokohama’s Konan Ward and fondled her lower body.

Yajima, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I have no knowledge [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Konan Police Station.

Over several months through September, there have been similar similar incidents in the ward and nearby Hiratsuka City in which the victims were high school girls. Police are now investigating whether Yajima was behind these other incidents.