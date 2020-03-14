Man, 28, not prosecuted over alleged stabbing of Kawasaki ward staff member

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 28-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a staff member at an a government office in Kawasaki City, reports NHK (Mar. 13).

At around 4 p.m. on November 28, Yuki Honda, of no known occupation, entered the public welfare section at the Takatsu Ward office and allegedly stabbed the staff member, 60, in the arm with a knife.

Other staff members apprehended Honda at the scene. Meanwhile, The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Upon his arrest, Honda told police that he intended to kill the staff member.

Over a 3-month period ending on March 9, Honda underwent an evaluation of his mental condition at the time of the incident.

On Friday, prosecutors with the Kawasaki branch of the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Honda, who was accused of attempted murder. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Two hours before the incident, Honda spoke to the victim in the same section. He then left and bought the knife, police said previously.