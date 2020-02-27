Man, 28, nabbed over alleged assault of infant daughter who later died

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged assault of his infant daughter two years ago. His daughter later died after another assault, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 25).

Between the middle of August and September 17, 2018, Kazuki Takakura, a company employee, is alleged to have repeatedly beaten his daughter, then aged 7 months, in the head inside their apartment in Hitachinaka City.

According to police, the child suffered a skull fracture. Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury on Tuesday, Takakura denied the allegations.

Swelling on the head

On September 10, 2018, the mother of the infant noticed swelling on the head of the girl and took her to a hospital. Seven days later, another hospital determined that the girl had suffered the skull fracture.

At that time, the hospital consulted with prefectural police and a child consultation center.

On November 17 that same year, Takakura alerted emergency services after the girl had “gone limp.” The girl was confirmed dead at a hospital five days later, police said.

Undiscovered fracture

The results of an autopsy conducted on the girl revealed a previously undiscovered fracture in addition to one that proved to be fatal.

The arrest is the second for Takakura in the case. Earlier this month, police accused the suspect of burning the face of the girl with a hot liquid in October, 2018.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Mito District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the deferment of the case for the burning of the girl.