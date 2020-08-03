Man, 28, accused of strangling disabled mother who ‘wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged strangulation of his mother at her residence in Hachioji City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 2).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel arrived at the residence, located in the Sandamachi area, and found 61-year-old Michiko Matsui collapsed inside.

According to police, the woman had marks consistent with strangulation on her neck. However, the results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Takashi Hara, of no known occupation, admitted to the allegations. “Since my mother said that she wanted to die, I strangled her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

About two hours before, Hara telephoned his brother, who lives in Chiyoda Ward. “I killed mom,” he reportedly said.

The two of them then visited the residence of their mother, who lived

alone. After finding her collapsed inside, the brother alerted emergency services.

Hara lives in Tokyo’s Taito Ward. He also told police that his mother suffered from mental and physical problems.