Man, 28, accused of illcit filming of woman on Odakyu platform

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged illicit filming of a woman on a railway platform in Machida City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 19).

On May 6, Ryotaro Kaneko, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the woman, 21, on a platform for the Odakyu Odawara Line at Tsurukawa Station.

With the state of emergency in effect at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were few commuters in the area.

“I did it because nobody was around,” Kaneko was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

With an examination of the suspect’s smartphone revealing videos of other women, police are continuing the investigation.