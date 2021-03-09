 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 27, not prosecuted over alleged rape of acquaintance in Shibuya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 9, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 8).

Last July, Yuki Hayashi, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assualted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a hotel after plying her with a drug that made her drousy.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse in January, Hayashi said, “I’ll talk after consulting with a lawyer.

Yuki Hayashi (Twitter)

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hayashi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Before the incident, Hayashi and the victim were among a group of five that visited a karaoke parlor. The victim told police that she does not recall anything after going to the parlor.

