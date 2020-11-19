Man, 27, accused of raping woman in Ikebukuro hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman inside a hotel in Toshima Ward, reports TBS News (Nov. 19).

In October, Seiya Fukumasu is alleged to have jumped atop the woman, aged in her 40s, and punched her while sexually assaulting her inside a room of the hotel, located in the Ikebukuro area.

The woman suffered unspecified injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

“I have nothing to say until I speak to a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Fukumasu lives in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the woman after finding her crying over a work-related matter on a road in the ward.

Fukumasu then took her to an izakaya restaurant. When she attempted to leave to go home, the suspect forced her to go to the hotel before carrying out the alleged crime, police said.