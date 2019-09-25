 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 27, accused of pimping teen girl in Shinjuku

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 25, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male company employee for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to a man for a sexual encounter, reports TBS News (Sept. 20).

Last November, Shun Kasai allegedly dispatched the girl, then 17, to a rented space in Shinjuku Ward to engage in acts deemed obscene with a male corporate officer while knowing she was a minor.

Kasai, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, admits to the allegations. “I knew she was under 18 [when I introduced her] to the customer for obscene acts,” the suspect said.

Shun Kasai (Twitter)

Kasai got to know the girl through another male suspect, aged 19 at the time.

Kasai wrote to the girl via a social-networking service. “You will provide a massage, but there are other options available,” he instructed her in implying the provision of sex.

