Man, 27, accused of pimping teen girl in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male company employee for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to a man for a sexual encounter, reports TBS News (Sept. 20).

Last November, Shun Kasai allegedly dispatched the girl, then 17, to a rented space in Shinjuku Ward to engage in acts deemed obscene with a male corporate officer while knowing she was a minor.

Kasai, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, admits to the allegations. “I knew she was under 18 [when I introduced her] to the customer for obscene acts,” the suspect said.

Kasai got to know the girl through another male suspect, aged 19 at the time.

Kasai wrote to the girl via a social-networking service. “You will provide a massage, but there are other options available,” he instructed her in implying the provision of sex.